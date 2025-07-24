UKSPF grant launched to strengthen Telford and Wrekin communities

A new £50,000 grant programme has been launched to support voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations across Telford and Wrekin.

With funding from Telford & Wrekin Council via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the scheme, managed by the Shropshire Community Foundation (SCF) is designed to help local groups to deliver community-led activity including support to build their skills and strengthen their sustainability. .

The UKSPF is a central pillar of the UK Government’ agenda and provides funding for local investment in communities, skills, and business support – aiming to build pride in place and increase life chances.

Through this latest programme grants of between £3,000 and £10,000 will be available for projects that align with at least one of the programme’s strategic objectives, which include:

– Stimulating new community-led arts, culture, heritage or environmental activities

– Supporting residents to develop essential skills like literacy, numeracy and employability skills

– Improving organisational skills in areas such as governance, fundraising and service delivery

– Enabling long-term grant-readiness and organisational resilience

Sonia Roberts, of Shropshire Community Foundation, said: “This is a flexible grant opportunity aimed at empowering the sector from within.

“We’re particularly keen to support small and medium-sized organisations who want to grow their impact and contribute even more to the communities they serve.”

The programme has been designed to build on, not duplicate, existing local activity. It responds directly to findings from the InKind report, funded by the Lloyds Bank Foundation, which highlights the sector’s strengths while also identifying challenges such as overstretched capacity, especially in smaller charities.

By offering both funding and practical support, the scheme aims to boost the sector’s ability to secure future funding, develop stronger partnerships, and deliver new community-led projects that reflect local priorities.

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this initiative through UKSPF which is vital in creating strong, resilient communities.

“It’s another important step in delivering our vision to make Telford and Wrekin a more inclusive, connected and thriving borough and our communities are at the heart of everything we do.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “This funding will help organisations unlock their potential, develop new skills, and launch innovative projects that are rooted in what local people need.

“We are delighted to play a key role in delivering this latest grant initiative which will also help local people gain essential skills including literacy, numeracy and employability skills.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for The Economy, said: “Through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, we’re investing over £660,000 in ‘Community and Place’ projects that are helping to improve local centres, tackle anti-social behaviour, and support activities for young people.

“This latest grant scheme builds on previous investment, helping voluntary and community organisations grow stronger, more sustainable, and better equipped to support our towns residents. From major capital projects like the Oakengates redevelopment to grassroots programmes like Urban Games and Crucial Crew, UKSPF is helping the Council deliver positive, long-term impact right across our Borough.”

The application window is now open and closes on 11 August, with grants awarded by mid-September. Projects must be delivered by the 19 March 2026.

For more information and details on how to apply, visit https://www.shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk.