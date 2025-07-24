Shrewsbury Lawn and Town Walls Tennis Clubs to host County Championships

Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships will return to the centre of Shrewsbury next month with Town Walls Tennis Club and Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club jointly staging the annual event.

Mark Wilson, centre, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, with Jeremy Johnston, chair of Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, and Jane Gibson, chair of Town Walls Tennis Club

Renowned as the highlight of the local tennis calendar, the Championships, held in recent years at The Shrewsbury Club, will take place on the courts of the two host clubs between August 24-30.

Entries from both junior and adult players of all ages from around the county are now invited, in both singles and doubles, for what promises to be a real festival of Shropshire tennis.

Tennis Shropshire chair Mark Wilson said: “It’s wonderful that the two clubs, Shrewsbury Lawn and Town Walls, have agreed to host this year’s County Championships.

“It’s the historic home of the Championships as it’s been held there before many years ago, so in effect it’s going home.

“The location of the two clubs and their idyllic settings make it a great opportunity to help raise the profile of tennis throughout the week of the Championships.

“The clubs will be putting on refreshments, both food and drink, and making a real event of it, so that’s wonderful and we want to make it an enjoyable week for everyone.

“We encourage players of all ages to enter while at the same time also hope that people, even if they’re not playing, will come along and support the tournament.

“It’s lovely to see the two clubs working together to make it such a great event for the whole county.”

Jane Gibson, chair of Town Walls Tennis Club, is looking forward to welcoming players from across Shropshire to the courts of the neighbouring host clubs.

“I’m delighted the County Championships have returned to the centre of Shrewsbury, utilising the fantastic facilities offered by both Town Walls and Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Clubs,” said Jane.

“We offer one of the best settings in the county to play, underneath Town Walls with the Catholic Cathedral looming over us, offering an additional opportunity for spectators to get a view of the matches from the roadside.

“The two clubs are working in tandem to ensure that the decision to bring these Championships back to our clubs is a great success. Let’s hope the glorious summer weather stays with us till then.”

Jeremy Johnston, the chair of Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, is equally pleased about being invited to jointly host the Championships, which remain extremely popular with Shropshire tennis players.

Jeremy added: “The County Championships apparently used to take place at Shrewsbury Lawn many years ago, so we are happy that it’s coming back to somewhere that it arguably belongs.

“We are excited to be sharing the event with Town Walls, and, as a result, making it even bigger and better.

“We have done a lot of work this year to modernise and improve our club. It’s now so busy that we have had to restrict some categories of membership for 2025, partly to protect our lovely grass courts and keep them playable for the whole summer.

“We have invested in refurbishing our clubhouse and are about to have our other courts resurfaced and repainted, which will be done before the County Championships.

“It’s a lovely setting, so it’s a great opportunity to showcase the club and show the wider Shrewsbury community what we are all about.”

For more details about next month’s County Championships and to enter, please visit https://competitions.lta.org.uk/tournament/f067bba5-a487-461c-b9c4-607b81ddb356