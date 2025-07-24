NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin prepares for Resident Doctor strike

Health and care organisations across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working together to prepare for this week’s industrial action planned by Resident Doctors.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced that Resident Doctors will take part in a five-day (120 hour) period of industrial action, from 7am on Friday 25 July until 7am on Wednesday 30 July.

Significant disruption for patients is expected, and local people are encouraged to think about which service is right for them when they need treatment.

Residents are encouraged to continue to seek care and treatment if they are concerned for their health, including visiting one of the four local Minor Injury Units (MIUs) in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch, along with the Emergency Departments at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The best way to get medical help is to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for anything that feels urgent, or if you are unsure what to do. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, always call 999 or come straight to your local Emergency Department.

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW), said: “We’re working closely with our partners to ensure patients can still access the care they need safely during this period of industrial action.

“Healthcare leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are asking residents to use services wisely during this time and to take steps to stay safe and well, as much as possible. This is to ensure that emergency care remains available for those who need it most. If you feel you require urgent or emergency care, we encourage you to seek the help you need.

“We anticipate that the strikes will have an impact on some of our planned care, such as routine operations and outpatient appointments. However, we would like to impress that, if your appointment is affected, your hospital or care provider will contact you directly. If you don’t hear from us, please attend your appointment as planned.

“General Practice, Community Pharmacies, and Minor Injury Units (MIUs) will also remain open and continue to support you during this period.”

Important things to remember

For a life-threatening emergency or serious injury: call 999 or go to your nearest Emergency Department (at Accident & Emergency aka A&E).

For medical attention and advice, use NHS 111 online or call 111 as the first port of call from any mobile phone or landline.

Local Minor Injury Units, GP practices and community pharmacies are not impacted by the industrial action. Please continue to attend any appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to industrial action.

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part. You can do this by taking simple steps during the industrial action to look after yourselves, and your loved ones, and by checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.