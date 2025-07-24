New playground to open at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park play area

A new playground was officially opened yesterday, Wednesday 23 July, at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park, in time for the school summer holidays.

Local children pictured with the new play equipment. Photo: Shropshire Council

The play area is a joint project delivered by Shropshire Council, Broseley Town Council and the Birchmeadow Park Management Committee.

Kompan, the children’s play area specialist, has designed and installed the new scheme that includes features for children and young people of different ages and those with a range of physical and cognitive disabilities.

The improvements have been funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy (from new developments in the area), the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and Broseley Town Council.

A fenced-in and sand covered zone has been constructed with younger children in mind. There are somersault bars and climbing features to develop strength and encourage movement, a popular spinner bowl and mini sand diggers to enjoy. Built above the giant sand pit there are two towers linked by a raised tunnel for the children to climb through and explore, along with interactive and tactile games.

Next to the sand-filled area are features that help children develop their balancing skills, such as ‘Sway Alley’ with a series of suspended ‘logs’ that children walk across and a line of ‘Stepping Flowers’.

In the adjacent zone, more adventurous young people can discover features that test their bravery. Fun seekers with no fear of heights can launch from one climbing tower to another on a ride that pivots between the two structures, scramble up a 4m high climbing net or over the giant rocks and enjoy the spinning ‘We Hopper’ advanced style seesaw.

Many inclusive and accessible features have been incorporated into the designs, so children with different abilities can play together. The swings have accessible seats, the roundabout can be accessed by people using a wheelchair, the interactive games are tactile, a panel shows how to use British Sign Language and other features support the needs of people with different abilities.

As part of Phase Two of the project, a new and improved Zip Wire Ride will be installed in the autumn, along with a new Basket Swing, and seating area with planting and information boards that will remind visitors about the town’s heritage and encourage them to explore other places where they can enjoy outdoor activities and explore Broseley’s past.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said:

“Shropshire Council is pleased to have been able to work in partnership with Broseley Town Council on this exciting project and help the community realise its long-term vision for the park. The design of the different features will allow children and young people of different ages and with different abilities to play in the great outdoors and develop their skills and strength.”

Caroline Bagnall, Shropshire Councillor for Broseley, and Broseley Town Councillor, said:

“After years in the planning and a huge amount of community effort, we are delighted that the new playground is to open. It’s an amazing new facility for the town and I am sure that it will be greatly enjoyed by the people of Broseley over the school summer holidays and the years to come.”

Millie Vozza, Area Sales Manager at Kompan added:

“It’s been wonderful to work with the community and the council on the development of Birchmeadow Park Play area. The end results look amazing, and we can’t wait to see the young people enjoying its many features.”

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a charge that local authorities can set on new development to raise funds to help fund the infrastructure, facilities and services needed to support new homes and businesses.