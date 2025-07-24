New affordable homes completed in Prees

A brand-new affordable housing development has been completed in Prees, bringing 27 high-quality homes to local people and delivering a major boost to the community.

The project is the result of a unique partnership between local residents, Housing Plus Group, Shropshire Council, and Prees Parish Council

The £4 million development offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, available for affordable rent and shared ownership. All homes have been prioritised for those with a strong local connection, helping families remain in the place they call home.

The project is the result of a unique partnership between local residents, Housing Plus Group, Shropshire Council, and Prees Parish Council. It was guided by a dedicated project board made up of community members and partners, ensuring the development reflects local needs and priorities. The development was completed by Morris Property.

- Advertisement -

Charlotte Prince, Development Manager at Housing Plus Group said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to see this development completed. These homes have been shaped by the local community from the very beginning, and it’s wonderful to see them now providing real opportunities for people in Prees. This is about more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about building a stronger, more sustainable future.”

James West, COO at Morris Property was delighted to have been selected to undertake the construction:

“This project represents something very special where the needs of the local community genuinely are at the heart of the development. As a local company we have been building in the county for over 100 years, so it sits well with our own philosophy of investing in local communities. The finished project is providing a valuable and much-needed housing resource.”

The initiative supports Shropshire Council’s Right Home, Right Place programme, which identifies housing needs at a local level to ensure the right types of homes are built where they’re most needed.

Councillor James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for Housing and Leisure added:

“These new homes represent our ongoing commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive communities. By working hand-in-hand with local people, we’re ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live affordably and securely in the areas they know and love.”

The new homes are already making a difference to families and individuals looking to stay in the local area.

Prees resident and project board member Andrew Fielding said:

“It’s fantastic to see this project finally come to fruition after so much time. It’s fantastic to see local people moving in and starting the next chapter of their lives. These homes will make a lasting difference and it’s also freeing up other properties in the village to go to those in housing need.

“The development also demonstrates what can be achieved when communities, councils, and housing providers work together. Prees is a wonderful place to live, and this project helps ensure it stays that way for generations to come.”