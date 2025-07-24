MP reaches out to villagers to hear of local concerns

A Shropshire MP will be reaching out to villagers later this week with the latest in a series of coffee morning events to hear of local concerns and offer help and support.

Julia Buckley MP at a recent coffee morning

More than 360 constituents have so far attended coffee mornings and surgeries held by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, and this time the event is taking place in Pontesbury.

“It’s another great opportunity for me to meet face-to-face with local people and find out what needs doing in their particular neck of the woods,” said Mrs Buckley.

“It’s going to be a relaxed and informal coffee morning similar to events I’ve already held in places such as Harlescott, Monkmoor, Sutton Farm, Bayston Hill and Minsterley. I feel I’ve forged a special bond with constituents through these get-togethers, and it helps me get a really good understanding of what local people want.

“With me on the day will be my casework team to help with any specific issues and I’m really hoping we can add to the more than 10,000 constituents I’ve already helped in my first year as MP.

“Phone calls and emails have their place of course, but actually meeting with people face-to-face in a relaxed atmosphere is very special.”

The Pontesbury coffee morning will take place on Saturday, July 26, between 10am and 11.30am, and those interested in attending or wanting further details should telephone 01743 650434 or email julia.buckley.mp@parliament.uk