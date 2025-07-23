Telford and Wrekin residents urged to take action and check voter details

Telford & Wrekin Council has started to contact households across the Borough asking residents to check their electoral registration details, so they don’t lose their right to vote.

The Council is required by law to write to the borough’s 87,000 households to confirm whether the information on the electoral register is accurate and complete.

It is important that voter details are up to date and that everyone who is eligible to vote can do so, so they can have a say on who represents them to make decisions locally and nationally. Recent home movers in particular are urged to check.

You may have received an email from Electoral Services – Telford & Wrekin Council. If you are concerned about whether or not the email is genuine, the email subject will include Act now so Telford and Wrekin Council can check who is eligible to be registered to vote at your address and will display the council’s logo. It will also give instructions on how to update details for all members of the household.

From Wednesday 16 July, letters were posted to all other households. If things have changed, such as another person coming to live at, or someone leaving the property, the letter will explain how to update the details.

People should read the letter carefully as they may be required to respond.

David Sidaway, Electoral Registration Officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is registered to do so. We don’t want residents to miss out on having a voice in elections and being able to influence decisions that matter to them.

“Please look out for communication from Telford & Wrekin Council asking you to check your registration details, so we can make sure the electoral register is accurate and up to date.

“We may contact you by email or post. The easiest way is to respond online which takes just a few minutes or you can phone.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the communications we send. This means you won’t be eligible to vote and not being on the electoral register can also affect other things too, like your ability to open a bank account or order a mobile phone as it helps credit agencies to verify your identity. If you want to register, just go online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.”