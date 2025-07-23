Shrewsbury postman delivers top honour as ‘Postie of the Year’

A Shrewsbury postman has been crowned ‘Postie of the Year’ at the inaugural Heart of Royal Mail Awards.

Richard Kesterton (centre) was announced as ‘Postie of the Year’ at the inaugural ‘Heart of Royal Mail Awards’

Richard Kesterton, who has served the community for 25 years, was recognised for his outstanding dedication and commitment to Royal Mail’s core values.

Richard was nominated by his colleagues at the Shrewsbury Delivery Office, who highlighted his exceptional work as a Workplace Coach. In this vital role, Richard is responsible for welcoming and inducting new recruits, as well as providing ongoing coaching and support to his existing team members. His efforts have not only yielded impressive results but have also garnered significant praise from senior leadership within Royal Mail.

- Advertisement -

Upon receiving his award, a clearly delighted and surprised Richard said, “It’s really special. I’m still very shocked to be named Postie of the Year. It’s unbelievable. It’s been inspiring seeing everybody here today. I’m really proud.”

Richard was one of six finalists in the highly competitive category, ultimately chosen as the winner by award sponsors Ricky McAulay, Royal Mail’s UK Operations Director, and Dahlia Basrawi, Royal Mail’s Director of Performance and Capability.

The Heart of Royal Mail Awards, launched in July 2024, is a new company-wide recognition programme designed to celebrate individuals who consistently go above and beyond in their roles.

The awards honour those who demonstrate dedication, innovation, and a positive impact on both the company and the communities they serve. With all 130,000 Royal Mail employees eligible for nomination, the programme received an impressive 7,500 nominations from across the country in its first year.