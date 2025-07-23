Prolific shoplifter jailed after arrest in Telford

A persistent shoplifter from Telford has been handed an 18-week custodial sentence after being apprehended by police last Friday, July 18th.

Alex Bull, 39, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the Co-op in Stirchley after officers were alerted to a series of thefts. Police quickly attended the scene, located Bull, and took him into custody.

Further enquiries revealed Bull’s involvement in a number of shop thefts across Shropshire. He was subsequently charged with 16 counts of theft from stores.

- Advertisement -

Bull appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 21st, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from the town centre team, commented: “Thanks to a swift arrest from officers over the weekend, Bull was charged, appeared in court, and jailed within a matter of days.

“We are pleased with the sentence given to Bull by the magistrate yesterday, as it shows working together with shops we will act on any reports of retail crime we receive.”