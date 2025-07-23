Listen Live
13.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Police appeal after indecent exposure in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a teenager in the Longden Road/Kingsland Road area of Shrewsbury last Wednesday, July 16th, at around 1.15 pm.

The incident involved a man in a dark-coloured small hatchback car who exposed himself in front of the teenager.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-40s, of medium build, and with dark hair.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police are urging anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen a vehicle matching this description, or who might have dashcam footage that could be relevant, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Whitlock directly on 07973 915527 or via email at shannon.whitlock@westmercia.police.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP