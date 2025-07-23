Police appeal after indecent exposure in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a teenager in the Longden Road/Kingsland Road area of Shrewsbury last Wednesday, July 16th, at around 1.15 pm.

The incident involved a man in a dark-coloured small hatchback car who exposed himself in front of the teenager.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-40s, of medium build, and with dark hair.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police are urging anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen a vehicle matching this description, or who might have dashcam footage that could be relevant, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Whitlock directly on 07973 915527 or via email at shannon.whitlock@westmercia.police.uk.