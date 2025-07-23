Grant scheme supports young people across Telford and Wrekin

Grants of up to £500 have been awarded to young people across Telford and Wrekin after record numbers applied for the Leader and Cabinet Members Young Person Grant 2025.

Grants of up to £500 have been awarded to young people across Telford and Wrekin. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Last week, at an event held at Telford Minster, dozens of successful applicants were presented with the grant they’d applied for earlier this year.

In total, 130 out of the 178 young people who applied have been successful in receiving a grant this year. Those young people who applied but didn’t meet the criteria, have been offered support through alternative routes available.

During the evening, young people heard from Immi from Immi’s Cakes and Bakes in Newport. Immi was awarded a Young Person Grant in 2022 to help cover the cost of setting up her own cake making business, which has gone from strength to strength in the last three years.

The young people also heard from Ama, who was awarded a grant last year to fund the cost of a laptop and support her studies. Ama talked about how receiving the laptop opened up opportunities to access tools that helped with coursework, dive deeper into subjects she was passionate about and explore learning beyond the classroom.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“The Young Person Grant has once again proven to be a fantastic opportunity in helping our young people take that vital next step – whether into education, employment, training, or even launching their own business.

“This year, we’ve seen a remarkable range of applications – each one a testament to the ambition, creativity, and resilience of our young people.

“As a council, we are proud to be one that genuinely cares about the future of our young people. This grant is more than just financial support – it’s a message that we believe in you, we back your dreams, and we’re here to help you succeed.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“The quality of applications we received this year was outstanding. It’s clear that our young people are not only full of ambition but also deeply thoughtful about how they can use this opportunity to better themselves.

“We’ve had a record number of applications and I’m pleased to say we’ve been able to provide funding to 130 young people.

“Of the 130 applications, we’ve had a real diverse range of applications, including an application to fund gliding lessons for one of young people who is looking to fly high and achieve their piloting licence. We also had an application to fund a swimming course for someone who wants to become a qualified instructor and lots of applications to help cover the cost of transport through bus passes and new bikes.

“What makes this grant so special is that it’s not just about money – it’s about listening. Listening to what our young people need, and responding with real, practical support.”

The Young Person Grant 2025 has been supported this year by Arriva, Sweetcheeks, Veolia and Virgin Digital Media.