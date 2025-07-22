Stuart Anderson MP launches shop local campaign in Ludlow

Stuart Anderson MP has launched the second part of his Shop Local Campaign, which seeks to hear directly from residents and businesses about the future of our high streets in South Shropshire.

Stuart Anderson MP

Having begun in Bridgnorth in May, the survey has now launched in Ludlow. The campaign, which will soon head to further market towns in South Shropshire.

In Bridgnorth, the survey received 1,222 responses. This included over 1,100 residents and nearly 100 businesses. Encouragingly, 7 out of 10 respondents visit Bridgnorth high street on a weekly basis.

For most people (60%), this has “stayed the same” over the last year. However, this has “decreased” for over 250 respondents. Almost half (46 out of 95) businesses say their confidence has decreased over the last year in the current economic climate.

Stuart has informed Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant MP about his Shop Local Campaign and promised to share the survey results with him as soon as they have been compiled. In response, Sir Chris has endorsed Stuart’s campaign.

Sir Chris Bryant MP stated:

“I welcome your work to champion Bridgnorth and the wider South Shropshire area, and I commend the proactive approach you are taking to engage residents and businesses. Revitalising our high streets and supporting rural prosperity are important priorities for the Government, and it is encouraging to see such strong local leadership in these efforts.”

Launched on 9th July 2025, Stuart is now seeking views from both residents and business owners in Ludlow. He wants to know what is great about the town and what could be improved.

Like the consultation conducted in Bridgnorth, questions in Stuart’s survey include factors that encourage people to spend time in the town, the sector they support or operate in, and proposals for change.

The results will inform Stuart’s plan to unleash rural prosperity in South Shropshire. As part of this, Stuart is listening to what local businesses need to thrive, supporting local fantastic opportunities, and delivering funding and support.

Stuart said that he wants to ensure residents and business owners in market towns across South Shropshire have their say, given the unique challenges that they face.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Following its huge success in Bridgnorth, I am delighted to launch my Shop Local Campaign in Ludlow. Market towns across South Shropshire have unique strengths and needs for support. My survey seeks to identify these so that I can campaign for the funding and support that will enable them to thrive. I was thrilled to receive over a thousand responses to my survey in Bridgnorth and hope to receive many more in Ludlow. This is all part of my plan to unleash rural prosperity, including by supporting our high streets.”

Local resident Tracey Richardson said:

“I urge everyone in Ludlow to participate in this campaign. The information and ideas provided by the survey will be key to supporting the regeneration of the town.”