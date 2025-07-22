Shropshire Council approves funding necessary to proceed with energy, biochar and carbon plant in Ludlow

A pioneering project to develop an Energy, Biochar And Carbon (EBAC) plant, utilising pyrolysis technology, on the outskirts of Ludlow has moved a significant step closer following the approval of additional funding by Shropshire Council last week.

Biochar. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council is spearheading the development of this council-owned energy, biochar, and carbon plant at Coder Road Business Park, building on the successful joint-venture with Woodtek Engineering operating near Welshpool in Powys. This initiative aims to deliver substantial environmental benefits whilst simultaneously generating a revenue stream to help safeguard vital council services.

The chosen site in Ludlow previously housed an Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plant, which has since fallen out of use. The council was already committed to decommissioning this former facility, and the investment in the new biochar plant is strategically contributing to the costs of this necessary work. However, the legacy of the AD plant has presented some unforeseen challenges, including the complex removal of AD equipment and digestate material from the site.

These unexpected hurdles have led to increased costs, necessitating the approval of further funding to progress with the comprehensive clearing of the site and to facilitate investment in essential additional operational and safety equipment.

Pyrolysis, the core technology of the EBAC plant, involves the thermal breakdown of ‘green’ materials – specifically plant matter (biomass) – in the absence of oxygen. This process yields biochar, an environmentally friendly product akin to charcoal, which boasts a growing number of commercial applications. Furthermore, the pyrolysis process effectively captures carbon, generating valuable carbon credits, while also producing heat and renewable electricity, all of which can be either utilised on-site or sold.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “The creation of biochar is an innovative and sustainable way to produce incredible environmental outcomes while generating an income to support delivery of essential public services, as well as reducing our net carbon emissions as a council.

“It’s very new and not without its risks but I’m pleased to say that we are already one of the national leaders in this field. Our site near Welshpool has generated a huge amount of interest from many other local authorities, some of which we are now working with to share our knowledge and experience so that they too can benefit from what we’ve learnt. This additional funding will now allow us to push forward with our second site in Ludlow.”

Beverley Waite, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East, acknowledged the significant commitment already made by the council: “Shropshire Council has already invested a great deal of time and money in this project.”

The Ludlow site has successfully secured planning permission, and essential equipment is already on order. Crucially, the council has finalised a contract for the operation of the facility once its construction is complete.

The additional funding will be secured through a loan from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB). Despite the need for this increased investment, the business case for the plant remains robust, with the projected ongoing revenue generation expected to comfortably cover the costs of loan repayment.