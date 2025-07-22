Shrewsbury’s Abbey Station to host railway art and book sale this weekend

Railway enthusiasts and art lovers are in for a treat this coming weekend as Shrewsbury’s Abbey Station Visitor Centre hosts a special exhibition and sale of railway art paintings, prints, and pre-loved railway books.

An example of a print that will be on sale at Shrewsbury Abbey Station

The event, aimed at raising vital funds for the community hub, will take place on Saturday, July 25th, and Sunday, July 26th, from 10 am to 3 pm. Admission is free, with viewing hours for the art and book sale running from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm each day.

A captivating selection of railway paintings and prints by renowned artists, including works by the famous Philip Hawkins, will be available for purchase. This presents a unique opportunity for visitors to acquire original railway scenes and support a cherished local landmark. In addition to the art, a wide array of pre-loved railway books will be on sale for just £1 each, offering a treasure trove for keen readers and collectors.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, emphasised the importance of the fundraiser. “We are selling some magnificent and attractive paintings and prints, as well as books to raise much-needed funds,” Mr. Davies stated. “The community building is used by many community groups and all funds and donations will be used for the development of Abbey Station’s role in the community.”

He added, “The exhibition and art sale will give the opportunity for people to buy an original railway scene by famous painters such as Philip Hawkins; and the trustees welcome people to call in and view the station over this coming weekend.”

The Abbey Station Visitor Centre plays a crucial role in the local community, serving as a hub for various groups. The funds raised from this weekend’s sale will directly contribute to its continued development and its vital function within Shrewsbury.