Newport trio sign for AFC Telford United

Three students from Burton Borough School in Newport have officially signed on the dotted line to secure footballing contracts with AFC Telford United.

Freya Lucas, Alicia Bailey and Harper-Rae Hughes
Alicia Bailey, Freya Lucas, and Harper-Rae Hughes are celebrating their first steps towards a football career after impressing the club’s coaches during trials.

Year seven students Alicia and Harper-Rae have joined the AFC Telford United under 13s team, while Freya has been recruited for the club’s under 14s team.

Having started her football journey at the age of seven, Alicia made her mark playing for Newport Girls, where she was top goal scorer for two consecutive seasons.

A dedicated left winger, she also spent a year developing her skills at Shrewsbury Town’s Development Centre, and is now preparing for her debut in the Warwickshire Premier League.

Harper-Rae has been playing for the club since September, having moved to Shropshire from London. The striker, who impressed coaches with her skill, determination and goalscoring instincts, also represents Wrockwardine Wood.

Freya, a year eight student, has already made a strong impact during her first four weeks of training, playing as an attacking midfielder and striker. She has been a dedicated player since the age of five and wears the number eight shirt.

Freya has already helped lead her team to tournament victory in Oswestry, showcasing both her technical ability and team spirit.

Burton Borough School principal Caroline Bedford said: “We are incredibly proud of Alicia, Harper-Rae and Freya.

“Their commitment, teamwork and drive reflect the values we celebrate as a school – being ambitious in pursuit of their dreams, feeling proud of their efforts, showing care for their teammates, and exemplifying our school community ethos.

“These fantastic achievements serve as an inspiration to students across our school. They are a shining example of what dedication and passion can lead to, and we can’t wait to see how their football journeys continue to grow.”

