Neonatal Unit recognised by UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s Neonatal Unit has achieved the UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Stage Two accreditation.

Corrine DaCosta, Neonatal Ward Manager; Jessica Pierpoint and baby Marley; Sam Petridis, Baby Friendly Initiative Neonatal Lead Nurse

The UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative (BFI) is a global programme that enables health professionals to better support families with feeding and developing close and loving relationships so that all babies get the best possible start in life.

Sam Petridis, Baby Friendly Lead Nurse and Neonatal Sister, said: “Achieving Baby Friendly Initiative Stage Two accreditation is a significant milestone.

“As a team we want parents to be our partners in care, sharing decision-making with us and being involved in every element of their baby’s time with us on the neonatal unit.

“Working towards this accreditation has strengthened our team’s skill and confidence in helping parents to bond with their babies in those important first few days and weeks of life.”

Jessica Pierpoint, who gave birth to baby Marley at 33 weeks of pregnancy, said: “Going into labour and having Marley so early came as a huge surprise.

“As soon as he was born, midwives encouraged us to have skin-to-skin contact and supported me to express colostrum.

“When we got up to the neonatal department everyone was just amazing. Marley was in an incubator so I couldn’t feed him straight away, but the team supported me to bond with him through touch and to feed him with bottles whilst also starting to breastfeed when he was ready.”

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer and Baby Friendly Initiative Guardian, said: “This is a really important initiative for the Neonatal Unit. It demonstrates that our team is highly trained to advise and empower parents in making the best choices for their family.

“We are committed to improving outcomes for babies and their families and by implementing these standards we can help the next generation.”