Man arrested in ‘Crash for Cash’ probe following Newport and Telford incidents

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud in connection with alleged ‘Crash for Cash’ collisions in the Newport and Telford areas.

The arrest comes amidst a rising concern over ‘Crash for Cash’ schemes, a national problem that defrauds insurance companies and puts innocent motorists at risk. PC Rich Edward from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team highlighted the serious nature of these incidents.

“Crash for Cash collisions are a serious national problem that impact thousands of road users each year,” stated PC Edward. “By using dangerous and misleading driving manoeuvres, fraudsters lure innocent motorists into a collision, leaving drivers not only shaken but appearing at fault as they have collided into the back of another vehicle. This leaves scammers in a position to make bogus insurance claims for financial compensation.”

Locally, police have observed a pattern in the suspected ‘Crash for Cash’ incidents. Typically, these collisions occur as vehicles are entering a roundabout. The vehicle in front will begin to move onto the roundabout when the path appears clear, only to suddenly stop. The unsuspecting vehicle behind, unable to react in time, then collides with the rear of the leading vehicle.

PC Edward urged drivers to remain vigilant and adopt preventative measures. “Please continue to be observant while driving. Always leave sufficient space between you and the vehicle in front so you can pull up safely if it suddenly slows down or stops. Consider the use of a dashcam to capture video evidence of any such collision.”

Police patrols are being maintained in the affected areas. Members of the public who have been involved in, or witnessed, a collision they suspect to be a ‘Crash for Cash’ incident are encouraged to report it online at https://orlo.uk/swYGy or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.