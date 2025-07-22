Listen Live
16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Man arrested in ‘Crash for Cash’ probe following Newport and Telford incidents

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud in connection with alleged ‘Crash for Cash’ collisions in the Newport and Telford areas.

The arrest comes amidst a rising concern over ‘Crash for Cash’ schemes, a national problem that defrauds insurance companies and puts innocent motorists at risk. PC Rich Edward from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team highlighted the serious nature of these incidents.

“Crash for Cash collisions are a serious national problem that impact thousands of road users each year,” stated PC Edward. “By using dangerous and misleading driving manoeuvres, fraudsters lure innocent motorists into a collision, leaving drivers not only shaken but appearing at fault as they have collided into the back of another vehicle. This leaves scammers in a position to make bogus insurance claims for financial compensation.”

- Advertisement -

Locally, police have observed a pattern in the suspected ‘Crash for Cash’ incidents. Typically, these collisions occur as vehicles are entering a roundabout. The vehicle in front will begin to move onto the roundabout when the path appears clear, only to suddenly stop. The unsuspecting vehicle behind, unable to react in time, then collides with the rear of the leading vehicle.

PC Edward urged drivers to remain vigilant and adopt preventative measures. “Please continue to be observant while driving. Always leave sufficient space between you and the vehicle in front so you can pull up safely if it suddenly slows down or stops. Consider the use of a dashcam to capture video evidence of any such collision.”

Police patrols are being maintained in the affected areas. Members of the public who have been involved in, or witnessed, a collision they suspect to be a ‘Crash for Cash’ incident are encouraged to report it online at https://orlo.uk/swYGy or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP