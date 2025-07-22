Flag raised to mark decade of excellence for Telford Town Park

A Green Flag is flying over Telford Town Park after Telford & Wrekin Council, along with volunteers, proudly raised it to mark a decade of international recognition.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, is joined by Council staff and volunteers for the flag raising in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The winners of the 2025 Green Flag awards were announced earlier this week with Telford and Wrekin now holding a record eight awards for its parks and green spaces. For the first time, Victoria Park, in Newport, has received the accolade while Bowring Park and Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve retained their status.

This is in addition to existing Green Flag awards for Dothill and Shawbirch LNR, Dawley Park, Dale End Park and Hartshill Park.

The scheme recognises well-managed parks and green spaces.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“Flying a Green Flag over Telford Town Park for the tenth year running is a phenomenal achievement and reflects the dedication of our volunteers and staff to maintaining such high standards.

“With eight Green Flag awards across our Borough, including a first for Victoria Park, we’re proud to offer such outstanding green spaces for our communities to enjoy—especially as families head outdoors for the summer holidays. Thank you to everyone who helps make them so special.”

Adrian Smith, Chairman of The Friends of Telford Town Park said:

“It’s brilliant news and great for our Borough. We feel very proud to play our part.”

The group has about 25 regular volunteers with the oldest in his eighties. They carry out a range of tasks from pruning to painting and spend a lot of time helping keep the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens looking lovely.

Adrian, a grandfather and retired warehouse manager, added:

“I enjoy giving something back to the community. It’s also about meeting new people and learning a new skill while getting out in the fresh air. We would love more people to join us, so please get in touch.”