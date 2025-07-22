Listen Live
16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Flag raised to mark decade of excellence for Telford Town Park

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Green Flag is flying over Telford Town Park after Telford & Wrekin Council, along with volunteers, proudly raised it to mark a decade of international recognition.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, is joined by Council staff and volunteers for the flag raising in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, is joined by Council staff and volunteers for the flag raising in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The winners of the 2025 Green Flag awards were announced earlier this week with Telford and Wrekin now holding a record eight awards for its parks and green spaces. For the first time, Victoria Park, in Newport, has received the accolade while Bowring Park and Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve retained their status.

This is in addition to existing Green Flag awards for Dothill and Shawbirch LNR, Dawley Park, Dale End Park and Hartshill Park.

- Advertisement -

The scheme recognises well-managed parks and green spaces.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“Flying a Green Flag over Telford Town Park for the tenth year running is a phenomenal achievement and reflects the dedication of our volunteers and staff to maintaining such high standards.

“With eight Green Flag awards across our Borough, including a first for Victoria Park, we’re proud to offer such outstanding green spaces for our communities to enjoy—especially as families head outdoors for the summer holidays. Thank you to everyone who helps make them so special.”

Adrian Smith, Chairman of The Friends of Telford Town Park said:

“It’s brilliant news and great for our Borough. We feel very proud to play our part.”

The group has about 25 regular volunteers with the oldest in his eighties. They carry out a range of tasks from pruning to painting and spend a lot of time helping keep the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens looking lovely.

Adrian, a grandfather and retired warehouse manager, added:

“I enjoy giving something back to the community. It’s also about meeting new people and learning a new skill while getting out in the fresh air. We would love more people to join us, so please get in touch.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP