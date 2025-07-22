England v Italy UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Semi-Final to be screened at Telford Town Park

Following the dramatic win over Sweden, England’s Lionesses will be taking on Italy this evening, Tuesday 22 July, in the semi-finals and friends and family will be able to come together to watch the match on a big screen in Telford Town Park arena.

A big screen at Telford Town Park arena during a previous event. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The pre-match coverage starts at 7pm with the kick off at 8pm and there will be a bar on site as well as hotdog food stand. Visitors are welcome to bring a rug, chairs and a picnic but glass bottles will not be allowed on site.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said:

“We are really looking forward to screening the match and providing an opportunity for families and friends to come together to share this experience.

“We’re only one step away from the final, so let’s get behind our Lionesses as they gear up for an exciting semi-final showdown on Tuesday.”