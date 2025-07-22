Cycling challenges for Oswestry’s Gary to raise money for Hope House

An Oswestry cyclist is taking on a second epic cycling challenge in a month to raise £1,000 for Hope House children’s hospice.

Oswestry cyclist Gary Clarke will be taking on an ‘Everesting challenge’ on Racecourse Lane in Oswestry at the weekend to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice

Gary Clarke, who has been a long-time supporter of the charity, recently took on the 1,000km TransAtlanticWay race in Ireland, which took him nearly five days to complete as he journeyed from Kinsale to Derry.

“It was a pretty tough ride,” said Gary, 49. “Of the riders who started the race, only four finished. I actually finished fourth, but I was delighted to finish full stop to be honest.”

Gary raised £770 in sponsorship by completing the race, but determined to top £1,000 he has also decided to take on an “Everesting” challenge in Oswestry on Saturday 25th July.

Everesting is a cycling challenge that involves repeatedly cycling up and down a hill or mountain until the total elevation gain matches the height of Mount Everest – 8,848 meters (29,032 feet).

“I am planning to take on the challenge by cycling up and down Racecourse Lane,” said Gary.

“I’ve worked out it is going to take about 73 laps, which will mean cycling for about 20 to 22 hours.

“I’m desperate to get the fundraising over £1,000. Hope House is an incredible local charity that my wife Kelly and I have been proud to support for many years and helping raise money towards this cause is something close to my heart.

“But I knew to raise more I’d have to take on another tough challenge.”

Vicky Bradbeer, fundraiser for Hope House, said: “It costs £10 million a year to run the services at our hospices, with no charge ever made to families for accessing our services.

“We can only be here for the children and families that need us the most thanks to the wonderful support of supporters like Gary taking on epic challenges like this.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Gary for all his incredible cycling efforts so far – it really does mean the world. I’d also like to wish him good luck on his Everesting challenge later this month. We’ll all be cheering you on.”

If you would like to find out how you can support Gary, or if you’re inspired to sign up for Hope House’s Cycle100 Challenge this August then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/everesting-gary.