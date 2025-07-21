Trust celebrates colleagues in Moving to Excellence Awards

Staff at a hospital Trust have been nominating teams and individuals for Moving to Excellence awards for those who have made a remarkable contribution or shown excellent compassion and dedication in their role.

The Moving to Excellence Awards will be held every two months and are open to all staff from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Dozens of nominations were received when the awards were launched in May and the winners have now been announced.

The SaTH Executive team shortlisted the nominations and picked one winner from each of the five different divisions: Medicine and Emergency Care (MEC), Surgery, Anaesthetics and Cancer, Clinical Support Services, Women and Children’s and Workforce.

The winners were Dr Adrian Marsh from MEC, Andrea Granger, Operational Manager from the Community Diagnostic Centre, The Menopause Support Team, Dr Srinivas Parepalli who is a Paediatric Consultant and Eunice Singson, a Haematology Nurse Specialist.

Eunice Singson who works in the O’Connor Haematology Day Unit was nominated by her colleague who said: “Eunice is an extremely committed nurse within the haematology day unit. She cares for the complicated Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) patients in the most dedicated way, I have ever seen. She is exceptionally organised and it’s clear to see that her patients adore her.

“The care she gives is second to none, she navigates people through a complex care package from going through a bone marrow transplant, to giving the best palliative care during their last days. She’s a dedicated member of our team and always goes above and beyond her duties in a quiet, dignified manner.”

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “These awards highlight the fantastic work that is taking place within the hospitals. Whether it’s caring for patients, or looking after one another, the Moving to Excellence awards shine the spotlight on those who go the extra mile. Eunice is an example of our commitment to supporting patients through their cancer journey. Well done to all of the worthy winners.”