Telford & Wrekin Council overhauls bus services with new timetables

Telford & Wrekin Council are today launching a series of improvements to its bus network, introducing new timetables for the 99a/99c circular routes, the Express 100, and rural services 102/103.

Changes are being made to the council’s bus services. Travel Telford Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

These changes, largely driven by extensive community feedback, aim to provide more frequent, reliable, and accessible public transport for residents across the borough.

The council also confirmed that its in-house transport team, Travel Telford, will be rolling out a refreshed appearance for its bus fleet throughout August, making council-operated services easily identifiable and promoting the popular £2 flat single fare, one of the lowest in the Midlands.

Enhanced Service for 99a and 99c Circular Routes

Following nearly 100 individual responses from residents, the 99a and 99c circular bus routes will now operate on an hourly timetable. This decision directly addresses calls for more frequent and consistent services, particularly during peak hours and evenings, and aims to restore the reliability of previous routes like the former Route 15.

The routes serve key areas including Shawbirch, Admaston, Dothill, Wellington, Hadley, Ketley Bank, Malinslee, and Telford Town Centre, connecting residents to vital destinations like the Princess Royal Hospital and Shawbirch Medical Centre.

Express 100 Gets a Reliability Boost

The popular Express 100 service, a crucial link for many residents, will also see a revised timetable. This update is specifically designed to boost reliability and improve access to key destinations, particularly addressing feedback regarding morning peak reliability issues and enhancing access to employment zones, healthcare facilities, and transport hubs such as Telford Central railway station.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy & Transport, emphasised the importance of this route, stating, “The 100 is one of our most important and well-used services, connecting people to jobs, healthcare, and education across the borough.” The 100 service operates seven days a week, from 5 am to 11 pm, connecting areas including Princess Royal Hospital, Wellington, Hortonwood, Stafford Park, Brookside, Woodside, Halesfield, Sutton Hill, and Madeley.

Rural Routes 102 & 103 See Significant Upgrades

Big news for smaller villages as rural bus routes 102 and 103 are set for a boost, introducing two-hourly services and, for the first time, Saturday journeys. These enhancements are a direct result of passenger concerns regarding limited weekend availability and infrequent timetables.

The 102 route connects Newport, Church Aston, Lilleshall, Muxton, Donnington, the Princess Royal Hospital, and Wellington, providing crucial links for healthcare, education, and employment. The 105 bus service has also been integrated into the 103 timetable to ensure continuity. These changes aim to improve reliability, better serve key destinations, and will be supported by additional signage and clearer information.

Council’s Commitment to Accessible and Affordable Travel

These comprehensive updates underscore Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment to investing in its public transport network. With over 600,000 passenger journeys recorded to date on council-operated services, Councillor Vickers stated, “We’ve listened carefully to what residents have told us, and we’re acting on it. This is about making public transport work better for everyone, and we’re proud to be delivering these improvements as part of our wider commitment to accessible, affordable travel.”

The refreshed bus appearance, rolling out in August, will make it easier for passengers to identify council-run services and take advantage of the £2 flat single fare. While a mix of vehicle appearances may be seen until the new coverings are complete, the council assures residents of its dedication to maintaining well-maintained, clearly identifiable, and affordable services.

Residents are encouraged to use Citymapper, the official transport app for Telford & Wrekin, to plan their journeys, view real-time arrivals, and access step-by-step directions. The app is free to download at telford.gov.uk/citymapper.