Scaffolding erected at former White Horse Pub in Wem

Shropshire Council has installed structural scaffolding to support a section of the former White Horse pub in Wem, following advice from its structural engineer.

The White Horse Hotel in Wem. Image: Google Street View

This latest development marks a significant step in the council’s ongoing efforts to remedy the dilapidated state of the building and revitalise the wider town centre.

The council acquired the prominent building at auction in August 2023, stepping in after it had fallen into severe disrepair under the prolonged ownership of a failed development company. The derelict state of the pub had become a persistent concern for local residents and a blight on the town.

Since its acquisition, Shropshire Council, with crucial funding support from Historic England and Homes England, has been collaborating with Manchester-based conservation accredited Buttress Architects. This partnership has focused on undertaking a detailed condition and options assessment for the historic building. It was during this assessment that a structural engineer identified movement in a section of the building’s rear, attributed to a longstanding leak in the roof.

The newly installed scaffolding is designed to stabilise the affected area and ensure the building’s safety. Crucially, its erection has allowed for the reopening of the side alleyway, restoring pedestrian access.

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, resources and assets, commented on the importance of the work: “This is a long-standing problem building in Wem that residents have been concerned about for many years. The council is now looking for a long-term solution for it, and this latest work to put scaffolding in place is part of us ensuring it remains safe and the public are protected.”

Gary Groves, Shropshire Councillor for Wem, expressed his satisfaction with the progress: “I’m pleased this scaffolding is now in place and the alleyway reopened for residents to use. This is a long term project but the scaffolding will ensure that the building is stabilised whilst we work to find a new use for it. We would like to thank residents for their patience while we worked to reopen the alleyway.”

Fellow Shropshire Councillor for Wem, Alan Holford, added: “Councillors are working with officers to explore funding opportunities for a scheme to repurpose this listed building and bring it back into use. We’d also like to thank residents for attending the engagement event in the Library back in March and providing their views on the options that our architects have proposed.”