Police issue witness appeal after indecent exposure in Bridgnorth

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure and a lewd act in Bridgnorth last Wednesday, July 16.

The incident occurred around midday in the Mill Street car park.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in connection with the incident.

He has since been released on bail as enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the man exposing himself.

Can you help?

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact PC Richards directly by emailing samantha.richards@westmercia.police.uk.

