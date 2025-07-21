New projector donated to Telford community centre

A new projector donated to a Telford community centre will increase the range of events it can host and boost its fundraising capabilities.

Alan Watkins of Silver Threads Community Hall with Wayne Jenson at Meeting Point House

The Silver Threads Hall Community Centre in Donnington has received the donation from Meeting Point House based in Southwater at Telford town centre which will prove to be a valuable service in attracting new hiring potential.

The centre, which was set up in the 1960s, is a not-for-profit organisation that offers a huge range of activities for all ages, with about 15 groups a week bringing more than 200 people to the hall. The building is also a popular venue to hire for events, including children’s parties and meetings.

Alan Watkins, manager of the Silver Threads Hall, said: “We are extremely grateful to Wayne Jenson and Meeting Point House for the projector – it really is very much appreciated and means a lot in terms of what we are now able to offer.

“The projector will help and support us in increasing our turnover as we will be able to host board meetings and a variety of other events that need a projector.

“It will be a great asset to us, as it is something we have previously been unable to offer, and it will be a valuable addition in support of the current groups that use the building, improving our IT capabilities.

“The donation really does make a huge difference to our community, in essence saving us more than £1,000 – the cost we would have incurred in buying a new projector and screen for the building.

“This can now directly support the community we serve by allowing us to invest in new play equipment and learning resources for the play groups that we run.”

Wayne Jenson, Meeting Point House chief executive, said: “We are continually investing in the upgrade and refurbishment of our facilities, ensuring that our technology and infrastructure remain modern, efficient, and fit for purpose.

“As part of our commitment to maintaining high standards, following our most recent upgrade, we are delighted to donate a surplus data projector and screen to the Silver Threads Hall in Donnington.

“The hall has been a vital asset to the community for many years and the people involved there do an amazing job.

“When we heard that they were thinking about buying a projector and screen to enhance the opportunities they offered for people hiring the facilities, we were delighted to step in and offer our support.

“The best way of doing that was by donating the projector to them which will not only benefit people using the hall but also free up much-needed funding for other projects undertaken at the venue.”