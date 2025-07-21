Essential gas main upgrades get underway in Shrewsbury

Starting today, Monday 21 July, Cadent Gas will commence significant gas main replacement work in Shrewsbury, focusing on Longden Road and Roman Road.

This project is part of a nationwide 30-year program mandated by their regulator to upgrade and modernise the ageing gas network, aiming to reduce leaks.

The work is timed to be completed before the planned resurfacing of the Longden Road roundabout, preventing the need for future re-excavation of a new road surface.

July 21st – August 3rd

Work will be carried out on all approaches to the Longden Road roundabout. To minimize disruption on Roman Road, a primary route, temporary one-way closures will be implemented on adjoining roads concurrently for the first two weeks of the summer school holidays (July 21st to August 3rd). This approach avoids the use of temporary traffic signals on the roundabout.

August 4th – August 17th

Once the roundabout work is complete, the one-way closure on the east side of Longden Road will be removed. However, the one-way closure on the Priory School side of Longden Road will remain in place for an additional two weeks. This will allow Cadent to renew the gas main in this section during the remainder of the school holidays.

August 25th – September 15th

Following the completion of the Longden Road work, a further section of the gas main will be renewed within the footway on Roman Road, specifically between its junction with Longden Road and Grange Road.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for general traffic during the road closures.

A separate HGV diversion route will also be implemented and access will be maintained for residents and affected businesses within the closure areas.

During the Roman Road footway work, a temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed, and a signed pedestrian diversion route will be in place via Grange Road and Bank Farm Road.