Listen Live
14 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 21, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Essential gas main upgrades get underway in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Starting today, Monday 21 July, Cadent Gas will commence significant gas main replacement work in Shrewsbury, focusing on Longden Road and Roman Road.

This project is part of a nationwide 30-year program mandated by their regulator to upgrade and modernise the ageing gas network, aiming to reduce leaks.

The work is timed to be completed before the planned resurfacing of the Longden Road roundabout, preventing the need for future re-excavation of a new road surface.

- Advertisement -

July 21st – August 3rd
Work will be carried out on all approaches to the Longden Road roundabout. To minimize disruption on Roman Road, a primary route, temporary one-way closures will be implemented on adjoining roads concurrently for the first two weeks of the summer school holidays (July 21st to August 3rd). This approach avoids the use of temporary traffic signals on the roundabout.

August 4th – August 17th
Once the roundabout work is complete, the one-way closure on the east side of Longden Road will be removed. However, the one-way closure on the Priory School side of Longden Road will remain in place for an additional two weeks. This will allow Cadent to renew the gas main in this section during the remainder of the school holidays.

August 25th – September 15th
Following the completion of the Longden Road work, a further section of the gas main will be renewed within the footway on Roman Road, specifically between its junction with Longden Road and Grange Road.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for general traffic during the road closures.

A separate HGV diversion route will also be implemented and access will be maintained for residents and affected businesses within the closure areas.

During the Roman Road footway work, a temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed, and a signed pedestrian diversion route will be in place via Grange Road and Bank Farm Road.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP