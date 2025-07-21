Campaign launched to help put iconic Iron Bridge on new banknotes

Telford & Wrekin Council is urging residents, schools, and history enthusiasts to participate in a national public consultation by the Bank of England, with the aim of featuring the globally significant Iron Bridge on the next series of banknotes.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Bank of England is seeking public input on themes for new banknotes, set to be released in 2026. Among the shortlisted categories is “Architecture and Landmarks,” a theme that Telford & Wrekin Council believes offers a unique opportunity to celebrate a local marvel with national and international recognition.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, emphasized the profound importance of the Iron Bridge. “Featuring one of Britain’s iconic landmarks like the Iron Bridge on a Bank of England banknote would be more than national recognition; it would celebrate our region with the world,” she stated.

The Iron Bridge, the world’s first cast-iron bridge, is a powerful symbol of British innovation. It revolutionised engineering, inspired future bridge design, and influenced global manufacturing and construction techniques with its pioneering carpentry-style joints adapted for iron.

“It stands as a testament to British ingenuity and global influence,” Councillor McClements added. “Featuring it on a national banknote would be a powerful celebration of Ironbridge’s place in UK and world history.”

The campaign also highlights the approaching 40th anniversary of the Ironbridge Gorge’s UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2026. “A banknote that features the great Iron Bridge would not just be a fitting tribute but would be a chance for us to celebrate our heritage, boost tourism, and share our story far and wide,” said Councillor McClements.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, echoed the call for public participation. “We’re calling on everyone – schools, history groups, residents, and proud locals – to take part. Your voice matters. Let’s champion Architecture and Landmarks and show the Bank of England what the Iron Bridge means to all of us,” she urged.

While no specific sites are being confirmed at this initial stage of the consultation, strong public support for the “Architecture and Landmarks” theme is crucial. If this theme is selected, it could lead to a further round of public feedback where individual images and places, such as the Iron Bridge, will be nominated.

Participation in the consultation is quick and simple. Residents can visit the Bank of England’s consultation page to cast their vote. The consultation is open until 11:59 PM on July 31, 2025.