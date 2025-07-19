Listen Live
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Two road traffic collisions reported across Shropshire on Friday

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services responded to two separate road traffic collisions in Shifnal and Ludlow yesterday, Friday, 18 July.

Police Accident Generic
Police Accident Generic – Image – Ludlow Fire Station

Shifnal Incident – Gorsey Bank
At 2:12pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a collision involving a car and a van on Gorsey Bank in Shifnal.

One fire appliance from Telford Central was mobilised. Crews made both vehicles safe, and no one was reported to be trapped or injured. The incident was quickly brought under control, with the stop message received shortly afterward.

Ludlow Incident – A49 at Bromfield
Later the same day, at 7:11pm, fire crews responded to a second collision on the A49 at Bromfield, near Ludlow.

The incident involved another car and van. One appliance from Ludlow attended the scene, along with police and the ambulance service. While no one was trapped, fire crews used a trauma bag to assess the drivers before handing over to paramedics. The stop message was received just after 8pm.

