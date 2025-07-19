Listen Live
Help shape the future of healthcare at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is inviting patients, the public, and staff to help design the interior of the new four-storey expansion at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Artist’s impression of the new four-storey building at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Image: Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

This is the public’s chance to influence the look, feel, and even the names of spaces within the new facility, set to open in 2028.

With significant progress being made on the multi-million-pound expansion, part of the wider Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP), SaTH is keen to ensure the new healthcare facilities truly reflect the community it serves. This vital development will bring together emergency care teams and support staff on one site, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of care at RSH.

A key aspect of this public involvement is the selection of interior design elements. Several colour palettes, inspired by local landscapes, nature, and artwork, have been developed with patient and public input. These palettes are designed to create a calming and welcoming environment for everyone. By casting your vote for a preferred palette and theme, you will directly contribute to creating a hospital that meets the needs and preferences of the people who use it.

- Advertisement -

Your participation is crucial in making this new facility a truly patient-centered space. To cast your vote and help shape the future of healthcare at RSH, please complete the survey here.

The survey will close promptly at midnight on Friday, August 15, 2025. Full terms and conditions for participation can be found here.

