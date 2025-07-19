Listen Live
Fire crews battle major blaze at Shrewsbury Recycling Centre

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews from across Shropshire tackled a blaze involving approximately 80 tons of waste material at Shrewsbury Recycling Centre early this morning.

The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View
The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

At 04:59 on Saturday, 19 July, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call reporting a property fire at the Veolia Environmental Services LTD site, located at Station Ground, Shrewsbury.

Five fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington. Among the units deployed were the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Command Unit.

To bring the fire under control, crews used breathing apparatus (BA), hosereel jets, and main jets. A drone was also deployed to assist with aerial monitoring and incident management.

In a public statement, Shropshire Council said:

“Thermal imaging cameras detected a small fire overnight in one of the bays at Battlefield Recycling Centre. The fire service was immediately called and attended the scene.

To maintain the safety of residents and Veolia workers, the site will remain closed on Saturday to ensure the fire is extinguished.”

The fire involved a large building containing significant volumes of waste material. The recycling centre remains closed to the public while safety measures continue.

