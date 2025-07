Firefighters quickly extinguished a tractor fire in Bishop’s Castle this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a large goods vehicle fire in Kove Lane, Bishop’s Castle this afternnon at 2.51pm, Friday 18 July.



Two fire appliances from Bishop’s Castle and Clun were mobilised to the scene.



The incident involved a tractor, which crews extinguished using one hosereel jet.