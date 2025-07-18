Shaun Davies MP to hosts community drop-in event in Ironbridge, today

Telford’s MP Shaun Davies is inviting Telford residents to a special drop in event in Ironbridge today, bringing together local partners to offer advice, support and a chance to speak directly with their Member of Parliament.

Shaun Davies MP speaking with residents at a previous coffee morning which was held in Lawley

The event will take place between 1pm and 4pm at the Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre. No booking is required, and residents are encouraged to drop in at a time that suits them.

Over the past year, Shaun has supported more than 5,500 residents, spoken more in Parliament than any previous Telford MP in a single year and held events across the town to hear firsthand about the issues affecting people’s lives. This latest event is part of his ongoing effort to ensure local voices are heard at the highest levels of Government.

Telford residents will be able to discuss concerns ranging from housing and health to policing and public services. Local partners attending include West Mercia Police, The Wrekin Housing Group, Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford Mind, among others.

“Telford’s voices are heard”

Shaun commented: “This is about listening and making sure Telford’s voices are heard. Over the past year, I’ve made it a priority to visit hundreds of residents and businesses across our town, because meeting people face-to-face matters. I’m proud of the support we’ve provided to thousands of constituents so far but there’s still so much more to do and get right to deliver the changes Telford deserves.”

Shaun says he remains focused on delivering key priorities for Telford, including improved healthcare services, flood defences, stronger police presence, and better roads and transport links to boost economic opportunities.

The drop in event will offer a relaxed, welcoming setting where residents can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, chat with neighbours, and speak directly to the MP and support services.