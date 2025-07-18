Listen Live
Passenger disruption expected as renewal works take place between Shrewsbury and Crewe

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Major railway renewal work between Shrewsbury and Crewe will be taking place from 1am tomorrow, Saturday 19 July, until 4am on Monday 21 July.

Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail
Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail

This work includes the replacement of track, sleepers, and ballast (stones on which sleepers are laid), as well as infrastructure improvements near Tilstock, Nantwich and Wrenbury.

To enable these essential safety and reliability upgrades, the railway line between Prees and Crewe will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend.

During this time all trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe will be diverted via Wrexham General and Chester, terminating at Crewe.

A rail replacement bus service will serve intermediate stations between Shrewsbury and Crewe. A shuttle train service will operate between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly, and a reduced shuttle service will also run between Chester and Crewe.

Road closures will also be in place at Nantwich and Shrewbridge level crossings, with several level crossings operating under local control to facilitate safe access for engineering teams and machinery.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys. Check the latest travel information at journeycheck.com/tfwrail.

