Emergency services respond after vehicle leaves road at Plealey Crossroads

Emergency services were called to Plealey Crossroads near Shrewsbury yesterday evening after a car left the road.

The vehicle left the road at Plealey Crossroad yesterday evening – Image from Shropshire Live Contributor

Fire crews from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington were mobilised on Thursday evening, 17 July 2025, following reports of a road traffic collision at Plealey Crossroads, near Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 6.56pm. Two fire appliances, including a Rescue Tender, attended the scene along with an Operations Officer.

- Advertisement -

On arrival, crews found a hatchback vehicle that had left the roadway. No persons were reported to be trapped.

“Never seen so many accidents”

A nearby resident, who shared images with us, expressed growing concern about the number of incidents in the area: “I’ve lived here 15 years and never seen so many accidents.” They added that a crash had occurred just a week earlier on a nearby stretch of road and called the junction involved “another accident in the making.”

The incident adds to a series of recent collisions reported along this rural route, raising calls from the community for renewed attention to road safety.