Shropshire
Friday, July 18, 2025
CCTV released in appeal to find assault victim in Shrewsbury

Police have released CCTV images in an urgent effort to identify and locate a man believed to be seriously injured following an assault in Shrewsbury earlier this week.

Police in Shrewsbury are renewing their appeal for information as they continue efforts to locate the victim of a recent assault in the town.

The incident occurred nearly two days ago, but the individual involved has still not been found. Officers have now released a CCTV image of the man they believe was injured in the hope that members of the public can help identify or locate him.

Detective Inspector Rich Davies from Shropshire CID expressed growing concern over the man’s wellbeing.

“Almost two days on from the assault, the victim has not yet been located, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,” he said. “We believe he has suffered potentially serious injuries and want to ensure he receives urgent medical attention.”

In a direct message to the individual, DI Davies added: “If you are the person in this image – please get in contact with us. You are not in trouble, and we want to make sure you are ok.”

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

