Police target rural crime in south Shropshire operation

Police carried out a targeted operation on Tuesday night, aiming to disrupt criminal activity and bolster crime prevention efforts.

An operation was conducted overnight on Tuesday, July 15, in the south of Shropshire, focusing on individuals involved in rural acquisitive crime such as theft and burglary.

Operation Whitebeam

The latest deployment of Operation Whitebeam, an initiative running since 2020, saw safer neighbourhood teams conduct high-visibility patrols across towns and 52 surrounding parishes considered areas of concern. Officers were active from the late evening into the early hours of Wednesday, July 16, a period when rural areas are often most vulnerable to criminal activity.

As part of the operation, police visited a number of farms, providing valuable crime prevention assets and offering advice to farmers and business owners. The team also engaged with local fire stations to discuss recent break-ins across the county where equipment had been stolen.

Tracking devices

During the operation, a number of vehicle checks were carried out, resulting in one vehicle being seized for having no insurance. Additionally, 13 farms were visited, where officers spoke directly with farmers and distributed tracking devices for placement on vehicles, further enhancing security.

Inspector Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, commented: “We started Operation Whitebeam back in 2020 to tackle rural crime in the south of the county, and also offer farmers that visible police presence, which we also know can deter criminals. Over the past five years, these high visibility and plain vehicle patrols have allowed us to speak to the public about the operation and how we as a force are tackling rural crime, especially with the longer days now upon us.”

Inspector Kelly added, “A number of local farmers and business owners were also spoken to, and crime prevention advice was shared and positively received. We remain committed to keeping our communities safe, and we want them to know that these initiatives are helping achieve this.”

Communities can play a vital role in the fight against rural crime by participating in Rural Watch, a free support scheme. Residents can also sign up for Neighbourhood Matters, West Mercia Police’s free community messaging service, to stay informed about local policing efforts in their area.

More information

Information on preventing rural crime can be found on the police website, and anyone who believes they have been a victim is urged to report it to the police for investigation.



Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.