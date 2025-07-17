Police Seek victim after deliberate vehicle assault in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury police are appealing for information to locate a man who was intentionally hit by a car and then further assaulted on New Park Road last night.

Police in Shrewsbury want to locate the victim of a deliberate assault involving a vehicle on New Park Road in Castlfields last night, Wednesday, July 16. Officers were called to the street around 8:15 PM following reports that a man riding an orange and black bicycle had been intentionally hit by a car.

The incident escalated when the occupants of the vehicle then got out to further assault him. All those involved had fled the scene before police arrived.

- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Witnesses saw the victim, who has not yet been identified, continue to walk along New Park Road in the direction of Morrisons after the assault.

Concern for the victim’s welfare

Detective Inspector Rich Davies from Shropshire CID expressed concern for the victim’s welfare. “We are urgently trying to find the victim of this incident to ensure he gets the medical attention he needs,” said DI Davies.

The victim is described as a white man, approximately 5’9″ tall and in his late 20s, possibly with an Albanian accent. He was seen wearing all black shorts, a jacket, shoes, and a cap, and was riding an orange and black bicycle.

“If this was you, or you have any other information which could help identify the victim or help with our investigation, please get in contact with us,” urged DI Davies. “We currently have one man in custody and our enquiries are ongoing to locate others involved.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 01743 237414.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police directly, information can be shared 100% anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.