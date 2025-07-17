New Telford Theatre set to take centre stage of Council’s Culture Strategy

At their meeting today Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet will be asked to support a vision and priorities for Telford & Wrekin Council’s first Cultural Strategy.

An artist’s impression of the new Telford Theatre frontage. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This underlines the Council’s commitment to making arts and culture accessible to all, supporting wellbeing and driving economic growth supporting the Borough’s vibrant creative sector including our network of community venues and businesses.

At the centre of the strategy is the development of the new Telford Theatre which will act as the cultural hub for the Borough made possible by the £15.5m government investment already secured.

The success of the current Telford Theatre on Tour and events programme is highlighted with a recommendation that these programmes be expanded alongside the new Theatre ensuring that cultural activity continues to be delivered in the heart of our communities. This includes a growing network of venues in our Borough Towns, parks and through our High Streets.

Audiences in excess of over 100,000 are being attracted to the Council’s festivals, events and performances through a significant range of arts, heritage, dance, music and theatre experiences – 75% of those attending are local. It is also a key attraction for the 3.2m visitor trips made to the Borough pa which in 2022 generated £220m direct economic impact. Every £1 invested in arts and culture is estimated to return £4 in economic value including through job creation and visitor spend.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said:

“This is such a positive report highlighting the benefits that cultural activity brings to our local communities, having the power to connect and revitalise communities, increase access to education and achieve a sense of togetherness. Cultural activities tackle challenges around health and wellbeing by improving mental and physical health whilst addressing social isolation.

Subject to Cabinet approval the next steps for the strategy are about engagement with stakeholders, seeking external funding opportunities and expanding our cultural offer across the Borough.”

The report highlights that the current Telford Theatre on Tour programme is to be expanded in 2025/26 season working with Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks and a wider range of venues across the Borough. The touring programme is also set to continue once Telford Theatre opens working with Telford Venues Network to bring theatre to resident’s doorsteps. Telford Theatre will provide a hub and spoke approach bringing culture and the arts to communities across the Borough with Telford Theatre providing the new cultural hub.

The Culture Strategy report also includes a proposal to refurbish the amphitheatre in Telford Town Park working with funders to bring this outdoor performance space back into use.

The five priorities proposed as the basis for the strategy’s development and engagement over the coming months include fostering collaboration to strengthen the sector and the potential for growth, expanding the creative offer through a hub and spoke model centred on the new Theatre and reaching out into local communities as well as nurturing talent and the creative business sector of the Borough.

The strategy will also look to maximise economic benefit through securing new arts funding, inward investment and visitor spend and finally to widen the audience reach and championing inclusivity and accessibility for all