Carer sentenced for stealing money from vulnerable Shrewsbury man

A Shrewsbury carer has received a suspended sentence after admitting to stealing more than £1,000 from an elderly man in her care.

Linda Wigley, 36, from Shrewsbury, appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Wednesday, July 16, where she pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud by abuse of position. The court heard that the victim, a man in his 80s residing in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, relied on carers visiting his home four times daily.

Wigley’s illicit activities came to light in February 2024, when the man’s neighbour reported seeing her entering his property when she was not on duty.



Subsequent investigations revealed that the victim’s bank card had been stolen and used to withdraw a total of £1,080 from his account. Doorbell camera footage played a crucial role in the case, capturing the thief and allowing officers to identify Wigley, leading to her swift arrest and charge.

At court, Wigley was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the victim.

Abuse of power

Detective Constable Daniel Bushell, from Shropshire’s protect vulnerable people team, condemned Wigley’s actions. “Wigley abused her power, as well as the trust placed on her as a carer looking after those most vulnerable in the community,” he stated. “This was a thought out, deliberate act to target and take advantage of an innocent man.”

Detective Constable Bushell also extended his gratitude to the vigilant neighbour whose timely report allowed police to intervene quickly. “I am thankful for the neighbour who contacted police as soon as they became suspicious of her movements, which allowed us to act quickly before more offending could take place.”

He concluded: “We are pleased with the sentence that has been given to Wigley. I hope it sends a clear message to those who would abuse their trust and target the vulnerable, that we will act quickly and decisively to protect those who can’t protect themselves.”

Police urge anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim of fraud to report it online via the West Mercia Police website. In an emergency, always dial 999.