Acquittals for four individuals in GKN workplace fatality case while Corporate Manslaughter trial continues

Four individuals charged with health and safety breaches in connection with the 2018 death of employee Steven Westbrook at a Telford company have been acquitted.

Crown Court, Crown Square, Manchester by Stephen Richards

Despite these acquittals, the company, Autostructures UK Ltd (formerly known as GKN Autostructures Ltd), is still set to face trial on charges including corporate manslaughter.

At a hearing held at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday, July 9, Timothy Mitchell, 50, of Rodington Heath, Shrewsbury; Jack Fallows, 35, of Moss Drive, Newport, Telford; Julie Pearce, 56, of Sweet Chestnut Grove, The Rock, Telford; and Andrea Iacchetti, 51, who currently resides in Italy, were all acquitted of failing to discharge the employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety Act at Work. No further action will be taken against any of these individuals.

- Advertisement -

The charges stemmed from a tragic incident that occurred on the night of December 13, 2018, at the premises then known as GKN Wheels and Structures. The incident led to the death of 47-year-old Steven Westbrook, who succumbed to his injuries on December 17, 2018.

Autostructures UK Ltd will still face trial at Stafford Crown Court, with proceedings scheduled to begin on Monday, October 6. The company is charged with corporate manslaughter and also failing to discharge the employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety Act at Work. The upcoming trial will aim to determine the company’s liability in Mr. Westbrook’s death.