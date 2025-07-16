Wellington Market embarks on major refurbishment programme

Initial works have begun this week to transform Wellington Market, safeguarding its future for generations to come. Local contractor Pave Aways Ltd is leading the enabling phase, with final plans shaped by trader feedback, ensuring businesses can remain open throughout the 12-month project.

An artist’s impression of how part of the market will look – Wellington Market refurbishment

The major refurbishment of Wellington Market has officially started, with initial works underway by local contractor Pave Aways Ltd. This historic building is set for a significant 12-month transformation, but crucially, businesses will remain open throughout, with some temporary relocations as work progresses.

Final plans were shaped by extensive feedback from traders, working with experienced architects Group Ginger. The current phase involves preparing the site, including temporary moves for some businesses, with new signage installed to guide customers.

A future-proofed hub

Telford & Wrekin Council secured government funding to revitalise the market, aiming to safeguard its future for the next 50 years. Investment will improve the building’s fabric and enhance the market’s overall look and operations. Plans include retaining historic features while redesigning the layout for better accessibility and circulation, as well as delivering refurbished and expanded toilet facilities. An improved covered outdoor space for events and an enhanced food court are also key features, designed to draw people in.

The refurbishment aims to strengthen the market as a vital retail, food, and leisure hub, offering high-quality spaces for existing traders and new independent businesses.

Telford & Wrekin Council is ensuring traders can continue operating during the works. Those temporarily moved will receive a rent-free period, plus a 50% rental concession up to their move and for the first six months in their new permanent spot.

Driving community pride

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “We’ve worked very closely with traders… and are pleased that enabling works can now take place ahead of the main regeneration project. It’s essential that we carry out this refurbishment to safeguard the market for generations to come… These are exciting times for Wellington Market.”

Steven Owen, Managing Director at Pave Aways Ltd, added: “We’re proud to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council on the transformation of Wellington Market… Our priority throughout will be to deliver the works safely and respectfully, keeping the market open and accessible while minimising disruption.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme will continue to support businesses in Wellington during this exciting period.