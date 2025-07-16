Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire in Broseley home

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock were called to a house fire in Broseley after a passer-by heard smoke alarms sounding.

The incident was reported at 6:46 pm yesterday, 15 July on Church Street. Two fire appliances, from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, attended the scene along with an operations officer.

Firefighters gained entry to the property and tackled the blaze—caused by unattended cooking left on a hob — using a hose reel jet. Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the building, and a thermal imaging camera helped crews ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

- Advertisement -

The incident serves as a reminder to ensure that working smoke alarms are fitted throughout the home and not to leave cooking unattended.