Listen Live
20.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire in Broseley home

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock were called to a house fire in Broseley after a passer-by heard smoke alarms sounding.

The incident was reported at 6:46 pm yesterday, 15 July on Church Street. Two fire appliances, from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, attended the scene along with an operations officer.

Firefighters gained entry to the property and tackled the blaze—caused by unattended cooking left on a hob — using a hose reel jet. Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the building, and a thermal imaging camera helped crews ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

- Advertisement -

The incident serves as a reminder to ensure that working smoke alarms are fitted throughout the home and not to leave cooking unattended.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP