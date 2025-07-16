Listen Live
20.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Search for driver after cyclist injured in Eaton Constantine van collision

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Eaton Constantine, where a cyclist was injured after being hit by a van.

CCTV of the black Ford Transit van

The van driver did not stop, and police are asking them to come forward, believing they may have been unaware of the incident.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Monday 14 July, in Eaton Constantine, involving a black Ford Transit van which collided with a bicycle, causing the cyclist to fall and sustain injuries.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the van did not stop at the scene. Police believe they might not have realised the collision occurred and are urging them to get in contact with West Mercia Police.

Any who witnessed the incident, or who saw a black Ford Transit van in the Eaton Constantine area around the time of the collision, is asked to contact PC Nathan Thompson by emailing Nathan.thompson@westmercia.police.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP