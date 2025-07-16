Search for driver after cyclist injured in Eaton Constantine van collision

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Eaton Constantine, where a cyclist was injured after being hit by a van.

CCTV of the black Ford Transit van

The van driver did not stop, and police are asking them to come forward, believing they may have been unaware of the incident.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Monday 14 July, in Eaton Constantine, involving a black Ford Transit van which collided with a bicycle, causing the cyclist to fall and sustain injuries.

The driver of the van did not stop at the scene. Police believe they might not have realised the collision occurred and are urging them to get in contact with West Mercia Police.

Any who witnessed the incident, or who saw a black Ford Transit van in the Eaton Constantine area around the time of the collision, is asked to contact PC Nathan Thompson by emailing Nathan.thompson@westmercia.police.uk.