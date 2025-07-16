Grassroots greatness celebrated at Shropshire FA Awards evening 2025

Over two hundred guests gathered at Shrewsbury Town Football Club to celebrate the very best of grassroots football in Shropshire.

Winners line up with Shrewsbury Town player Luca Hoole

The heart and soul of Shropshire football was on full display last week, (Friday 11th July), as over 200 guests – from volunteers and coaches to referees and club officials – came together to celebrate the 2025 Shropshire FA Grassroots Awards.

Held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, the awards evening was a celebration of the selfless individuals and vibrant clubs who are the backbone of the beautiful game across the county.

The event welcomed special guest Luca Hoole, Shrewsbury Town defender, who presented the prestigious Bobby Moore Award and joined Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston for a live Q&A.

With over 13,000 players, 1,000 teams, and a fast-growing base of 2,500 female players, grassroots football in Shropshire continues to flourish under the guidance of the Shropshire FA and its 6,000+ registered volunteers.

The evening, sponsored by McDonalds, recognised excellence across 12 award categories, celebrating coaches, clubs, officials, volunteers, fundraisers and leagues whose passion and commitment keep football thriving at every level.

Award Winners – Shropshire FA Grassroots Awards 2025

Male Pathway Coach of the Year

Alan Thornton – NC United

Recognised for his tireless dedication to inclusive coaching and creating opportunities for all players.

Female Pathway Coach of the Year

Alison Jones – Oswestry Boys and Girls Club

Honoured for her 12 years of service in promoting and developing girls’ football in North Shropshire.

Disability Pathway Coach of the Year

Stuart Fletcher

Applauded for establishing an inclusive disability programme, attracting players from across Telford.

Young Volunteer of the Year

Niko Merdita – NC United

Celebrated for his weekly dedication and mentoring at Saturday sessions, making a big impact on young players.

New Volunteer of the Year

Christopher Aston – Wenlock Warriors FC

Commended for creating opportunities for mixed-ability players and building a supportive, welcoming team.

Bobby Moore Award

Sebastian Guy – Wrockwardine Wood Juniors

Recognised for his heartwarming charity work, donating Easter and Christmas gifts to children’s hospital wards.

Grounds Team of the Year

Church Stretton Town FC

Praised for their behind-the-scenes efforts in pitch preparation and matchday readiness.

Match Official of the Year

Kyle Rowlands

One of Shropshire’s youngest referees, recently promoted to Level 4 and invited to officiate at the IBERCUP in Portugal.

Keeping Football Positive Award

Mike Farrall – Allscott FC

Honoured for his nurturing approach to coaching children with additional needs and always putting positivity first.

Club of the Year – Shrewsbury Up & Comers

With over 650 participants and 46 teams, including SEN and disability teams, this community-centred club has also received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

League of the Year

Telford Junior League

Supporting over 3,800 children, this league has expanded significantly and now leads in both youth development and community fundraising.

The Lioness Award

Kim O’Callaghan – Wrekin Juniors

Celebrated for her inspirational role in developing girls’ football and mentoring the next generation of players.

A Night to Remember

Throughout the evening, stories of perseverance, inclusion, and community spirit reminded everyone why grassroots football matters.

“Tonight was a celebration of the people who make our game possible,” said Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA.

“From referees to coaches, groundskeepers to league officials – their efforts ensure football continues to thrive for thousands across Shropshire. This is their night.

“Grassroots football plays such an important role in the lives of so many young people and families in our community,” said event sponsor Matt Winfield, owner of four McDonald’s restaurants across Telford and Shropshire.

“I’m proud to continue supporting these awards, which celebrate the hard work and passion of the people who give their time week in, week out to keep football thriving in Shropshire.”

Funds raised on the evening also supported the British Heart Foundation, the Shropshire FA’s chosen charity.

As grassroots football continues to grow across the region, particularly among young girls and disability football pathways, the Shropshire FA remains committed to supporting the volunteers and clubs who make it all possible.