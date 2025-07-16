Listen Live
22.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Former Shrewsbury House of Fraser Building set for major redevelopment

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

After standing vacant since early 2019, Shrewsbury’s iconic former House of Fraser building on High Street is finally set for a transformative redevelopment.

The building previously home to House of Fraser on Shrewsbury's High Street
The building previously home to House of Fraser on Shrewsbury’s High Street

The long-awaited redevelopment promises to breathe new life into one of the town’s most significant sites, introducing a dynamic mix of commercial and residential spaces.

Plans for the historic building include a flagship retail unit at 37 High Street, complemented by two additional units at 2 and 5 Princess Street. Below ground, a substantial basement will house a modern spa and gym, catering to the wellness needs of residents and visitors alike.

- Advertisement -

The upper floors of the building are slated for conversion into high-end residential apartments, featuring exclusive rooftop penthouses designed to offer breathtaking views across the Shrewsbury skyline.

New Chapter for Shrewsbury Town Centre

While a full planning application detailing the use and design of the building is expected to be submitted in August, preliminary internal works are set to begin very soon, signaling the start of activity on site.

Andrew Birtwistle, Director and Head of Commercial at Cooper Green Pooks, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “Works will commence soon to bring this important building back into use, taking an important step towards delivering an important active shopfront and breathing life into what has effectively been a ‘gap site’ in the heart of Shrewsbury’s town centre,” he commented. “We are pleased to report strong retailer interest in the development, which provides a rare opportunity to anchor the High Street with a flagship letting.”

Long-Awaited Vision Coming to Fruition

Birtwistle acknowledged the extensive efforts behind the deal, noting, “This development deal has been a long time in the making and whilst the scheme isn’t due to be completed until 2028, we are already looking forward to seeing the hoardings finally come down and the commercial units occupied.”

Cooper Green Pooks acted as consultants to Cory Irvin-Wright for the deal. TDH Estates served as the Development Manager for CBRE (acting as Receiver).

The redevelopment of the former House of Fraser building is anticipated to be a major catalyst for the continued revitalisation of Shrewsbury’s town centre, drawing new businesses and residents to the heart of the community.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP