Former Shrewsbury House of Fraser Building set for major redevelopment

After standing vacant since early 2019, Shrewsbury’s iconic former House of Fraser building on High Street is finally set for a transformative redevelopment.

The building previously home to House of Fraser on Shrewsbury’s High Street

The long-awaited redevelopment promises to breathe new life into one of the town’s most significant sites, introducing a dynamic mix of commercial and residential spaces.

Plans for the historic building include a flagship retail unit at 37 High Street, complemented by two additional units at 2 and 5 Princess Street. Below ground, a substantial basement will house a modern spa and gym, catering to the wellness needs of residents and visitors alike.

The upper floors of the building are slated for conversion into high-end residential apartments, featuring exclusive rooftop penthouses designed to offer breathtaking views across the Shrewsbury skyline.

New Chapter for Shrewsbury Town Centre

While a full planning application detailing the use and design of the building is expected to be submitted in August, preliminary internal works are set to begin very soon, signaling the start of activity on site.

Andrew Birtwistle, Director and Head of Commercial at Cooper Green Pooks, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “Works will commence soon to bring this important building back into use, taking an important step towards delivering an important active shopfront and breathing life into what has effectively been a ‘gap site’ in the heart of Shrewsbury’s town centre,” he commented. “We are pleased to report strong retailer interest in the development, which provides a rare opportunity to anchor the High Street with a flagship letting.”

Long-Awaited Vision Coming to Fruition

Birtwistle acknowledged the extensive efforts behind the deal, noting, “This development deal has been a long time in the making and whilst the scheme isn’t due to be completed until 2028, we are already looking forward to seeing the hoardings finally come down and the commercial units occupied.”

Cooper Green Pooks acted as consultants to Cory Irvin-Wright for the deal. TDH Estates served as the Development Manager for CBRE (acting as Receiver).

The redevelopment of the former House of Fraser building is anticipated to be a major catalyst for the continued revitalisation of Shrewsbury’s town centre, drawing new businesses and residents to the heart of the community.