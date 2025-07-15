Vehicle overturns in late-night collision on Shrewsbury Roundabout

Emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision at the A49 Dobbies Roundabout in Shrewsbury at 10:50 pm last night, Monday, 14 July 2025.



One fire appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station was mobilised to the incident, alongside officers from the police, Highways Agency, and ambulance service.

The crash involved a single saloon vehicle, which had overturned after colliding with road furniture. Emergency crews arrived to find the car resting on its side and a significant fuel spill across the carriageway.

No further information about injuries has been released at this stage.

Motorists are advised to take extra care in the area and follow any local diversions or instructions from road crews.