Telford Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from local stores under five-year court order

A prolific shoplifter from Telford has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and banned from entering several retail stores after being convicted of multiple thefts.

Prolific Telford shoplifter – Neil Candlin, of no fixed abode. – Image: West Mercia Police

Neil Candlin, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, 12 July, where he was sentenced for nine counts of theft committed between June and July this year.

Alongside the custodial sentence, Candlin was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). The order prohibits him from entering a list of named shops across Telford and Newport, including Asda (Malinsgate and Donnington), Poundland in Telford Shopping Centre, Sainsbury’s on Forge Retail Park, the Co-op on Limes Walk in Oakengates, and the Severn Hospice charity shop in Newport High Street.

The CBO also states that Candlin must not refuse to leave any retail premises or area if reasonably asked to do so by uniformed staff.

What are Criminal Behaviour Orders are civil orders

Criminal Behaviour Orders are civil orders designed to deal with repeat and serious anti-social offenders. Issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, they are intended to protect the public from persistent harm.

West Mercia Police have urged the public to report any breaches of Candlin’s order or any criminal behaviour. Reports can be made via the force’s website or by calling 999 in an emergency.