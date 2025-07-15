Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin parks crowned among the UK’s finest

Both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are celebrating significant Green Flag Awards, recognising their country parks and green spaces as among the best in the UK and worldwide. These accolades highlight the dedication of staff and volunteers in maintaining vital community assets.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, far right, and Councillor Peter Scott, Ward Member for Newport West, far left, with staff celebrating the Green Flag award for Victoria Park.

Councils are celebrating after their parks and green spaces received prestigious Green Flag Awards, the international quality mark for well-managed parks.

Shropshire Council today announced Green Flag Awards for Severn Valley Country Park in Alveley and The Mere at Ellesmere. Additionally, Stanmore Country Park received a Green Flag Community Award, recognising quality sites managed by voluntary groups, along with Green Heritage Site Accreditation for its historic features.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Leisure, praised the achievement: “Awards such as this just goes to show the hard work and effort that goes into maintaining our country parks by the amazing staff and volunteers involved, and they should be immensely proud of themselves. I really would recommend all residents… consider visiting some of our beautiful outdoor spaces such as these as a fun, free and healthy day out.”

Top: The Mere, Ellesmere – Bottom: Severn Valley Country Park – images: Shropshire Council

Telford & Wrekin’s record success

Meanwhile, Telford & Wrekin Council is celebrating a record eight Green Flags for its borough’s parks and green spaces. This achievement marks these sites as among the best internationally.

Victoria Park, in Newport, earned a Green Flag for the first time, while Bowring Park in Wellington and Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve (LNR) successfully retained the accolade. Telford Town Park notably secured its crown for the tenth consecutive year. These join existing Green Flag awards for Dothill and Shawbirch LNR, Dawley Park, Dale End Park, and Hartshill Park.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, stated: “Achieving a record number of Green Flag awards is fantastic. It reflects the pride we take in these green spaces as well as the community pride shown by our incredible volunteers… These awards celebrate more than just clean paths and tidy flowerbeds – they honour the spirit of community, wellbeing and environmental care.”

The mark of quality green space

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, sets the benchmark for green space management across the UK and globally. Parks are judged on criteria including how welcoming, clean, and safe they are, their environmental management, and opportunities for community involvement.

Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, congratulated all involved: “Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest. Crucially, these are vital green spaces for communities… to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”