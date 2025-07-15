Listen Live
New group launched in Telford to support bereaved families and friends

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new bereavement group has been set up at the Lawley Community Hub in Telford to support people who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Pictured is Shane Game with Lin Powell, Community Development & Partnerships Officer at Bournville Village Trust
The group has been set up by Shrewsbury resident Shane Game, following the success of the Shrewsbury Bereavement Group.

Shane said: “I founded the group as a mother who had lost two sons and didn’t have anywhere to turn to. Waiting lists for counselling were long and even then, it was only for a short period of time. I wanted to help others that were going through what I’ve been through.”

Shane Game lost her son Ben, aged 28, who was born with congenital heart disease and endured a life of multiple surgeries but still managed to achieve so much. Then in 2022, the unthinkable happened, when Shane’s other son Toby fell into a river and although rescued, died later in hospital.

Shane continued: “At the first Shrewsbury meeting 25 people turned up and before long a request came for a Telford Group. I’m very grateful to Bournville Village Trust for supporting the launch of the Telford group and allowing us to use the Lawley Community Hub as a base.”

The Telford Bereavement Group is meeting on the first Tuesday of every month from 12.30-2.30pm at Lawley Community Hub (opposite Greggs), Unit 3 Lawley Square, Birchfield Way, TF3 5BZ and is a drop-in, with no booking required.

Lin Powell, Community Development & Partnerships Officer at Bournville Village Trust, said:

“This is an opportunity to join a group who understand grief. Shane is an amazing lady who is using her own experiences to help others, and we’re delighted we’ve been able to support her to establish a base for this new group .”

Bereavement groups are based in Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry. Shane would love to hear from anyone interested in helping her with the groups.

For more information, you can visit shrewsburybereavementgroup.co.uk.

