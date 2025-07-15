Listen Live
15.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Bus service changes in Shrewsbury during summer gas works

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury bus services will be diverted this summer as Cadent Gas carries out major gas main replacement work on Longden Road and Roman Road.

The works, which start on 21 July and run through to mid-September, will affect roads surrounding the Longden Road roundabout. The project is part of Cadent’s nationwide upgrade programme to modernise ageing gas infrastructure and reduce leaks, ahead of a 2030 deadline.

Impact on bus services

From 21 July to 4 August, the Arriva 26 service from Meole Village to Shrewsbury Bus Station will follow a temporary diversion route. At the end of Upper Road, the service will turn right onto Roman Road, continuing to the traffic lights. The bus will then turn left onto Hereford Road, before turning left onto South Hermitage. At the end of South Hermitage, the service will then turn right onto Longden Road continuing the usual route into Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Bus stops at Priory Playing Fields, Cemetery, Central Drive Junction and South Hermitage Junction will be unavailable during this period for passengers travelling into Shrewsbury.

From the Bus Station to Meole Village the service will operate following the usual route.

From 21 July to 15 August, Lakeside Coaches’ Radbrook service to Shrewsbury Bus Station will also be diverted due to the closure of Longden Road (west). The bus will follow its normal route to Henlow Rise, then divert via Grange Road and Roman Road before returning to the Bus Station. Stops at Bank Drive West and Longden Road will be suspended.

Wider roadworks and diversions

To minimise traffic disruption on Roman Road, one-way systems will be in place on adjoining roads during the first two weeks of the school holidays. Once roundabout works are complete, closures on the east side of Longden Road will be lifted, but a further two-week closure (on the Priory School side) will follow to complete remaining gas works before school resumes.

From 25 August to 15 September, footway works on Roman Road will continue with pedestrian diversions and a temporary crossing in place.

Advanced warning signs will be installed two weeks before the works begin, and local residents and businesses will be informed directly.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP